Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Surges with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 621.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 607.1 and closed at 608.7. The stock's highest point during the day was 625.4, while its lowest point was 607.1. Upl's market capitalization is currently 46,684.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807, and its 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl was 47,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹627.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹621.95

The current stock price of Upl is 627.85 with a net change of 5.9, representing a percent change of 0.95.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹621.95, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹608.7

The current stock price of Upl is 621.95, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 2.18% or 13.25.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹608.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 47,531 shares and closed at a price of 608.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.