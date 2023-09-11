Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors lose confidence

On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at ₹614.95 and closed at ₹612.05. The stock reached a high of ₹614.95 and a low of ₹605.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is currently ₹45,535.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 57,150 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
