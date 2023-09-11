Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 612.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at 614.95 and closed at 612.05. The stock reached a high of 614.95 and a low of 605.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is currently 45,535.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 57,150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹606.65, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹612.05

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 606.65, which represents a decrease of 0.88%. The net change is -5.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

11 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹612.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57,150. The closing price of the shares was 612.05.

