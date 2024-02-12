Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges on Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹467.3 and closed at ₹464.85. The stock reached a high of ₹468.05 and a low of ₹453.25. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹34,325.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹453.25. The BSE volume for Upl was 341,685 shares.
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹459.25, while the high price is ₹465.65.
UPL stock is currently trading at a spot price of 465. The bid price and offer price are both 465.0 and 465.5 respectively. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is 2600. The stock's open interest is 37,896,300.
Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price is ₹465.3 with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.75% or ₹8. However, without additional information on the stock's historical performance or market conditions, it is difficult to make a definitive analysis of the stock's overall outlook.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.19%
|3 Months
|-24.12%
|6 Months
|-23.64%
|YTD
|-22.02%
|1 Year
|-36.14%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹462.5. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 341,685. The closing price for the shares was ₹464.85.
