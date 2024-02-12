Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges on Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹467.3 and closed at ₹464.85. The stock reached a high of ₹468.05 and a low of ₹453.25. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹34,325.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹453.25. The BSE volume for Upl was 341,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.