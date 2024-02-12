Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 457.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 467.3 and closed at 464.85. The stock reached a high of 468.05 and a low of 453.25. The market capitalization of Upl is 34,325.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 453.25. The BSE volume for Upl was 341,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 459.25, while the high price is 465.65.

12 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Upl February futures opened at 463.0 as against previous close of 460.1

UPL stock is currently trading at a spot price of 465. The bid price and offer price are both 465.0 and 465.5 respectively. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is 2600. The stock's open interest is 37,896,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Upl Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹465.3, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹457.3

Based on the current data of Upl stock, the price is 465.3 with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.75% or 8. However, without additional information on the stock's historical performance or market conditions, it is difficult to make a definitive analysis of the stock's overall outlook.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.19%
3 Months-24.12%
6 Months-23.64%
YTD-22.02%
1 Year-36.14%
12 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹462.5, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹457.3

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 462.5. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

12 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹464.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 341,685. The closing price for the shares was 464.85.

