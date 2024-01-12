Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars as Stocks Surge: Trading on a High Note

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹558.85, and the closing price was ₹558.7. The stock reached a high of ₹566 and a low of ₹558.85. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹42,199.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 108,660 shares.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹564.4, with a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change for the stock is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in its price.
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹562.65 and the high price was ₹567.75.
The spot price of Upl stock is 563.85. The bid price is 565.3 with a bid quantity of 1300. The offer price is 565.5 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 36,843,300.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹564.1, which represents a 0.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, indicating a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|-16.11%
|6 Months
|-10.9%
|YTD
|-4.26%
|1 Year
|-21.67%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹567.75 with a percent change of 0.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹5.55.
On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 108,660 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹558.7.
