Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Soars as Stocks Surge: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 562.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 558.85, and the closing price was 558.7. The stock reached a high of 566 and a low of 558.85. The market capitalization of Upl is 42,199.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for Upl was 108,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹564.4, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹562.2

The current stock price of Upl is 564.4, with a percent change of 0.39. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change for the stock is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in its price.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 562.65 and the high price was 567.75.

12 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Upl January futures opened at 565.2 as against previous close of 563.7

The spot price of Upl stock is 563.85. The bid price is 565.3 with a bid quantity of 1300. The offer price is 565.5 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 36,843,300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Upl Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹564.1, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹562.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 564.1, which represents a 0.34% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, indicating a positive movement.

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months-16.11%
6 Months-10.9%
YTD-4.26%
1 Year-21.67%
12 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹567.75, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹562.2

The current stock price of Upl is 567.75 with a percent change of 0.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.55.

12 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹558.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 108,660 shares. The closing price for the day was 558.7.

