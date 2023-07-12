Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 643.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's 644.4

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 644.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl closed today at ₹643.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹644.4

Today, the closing price of Upl stock was 643.9, representing a decrease of -0.08% compared to the previous day's closing price of 644.4. The net change in the stock price was -0.5.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹643.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 643.9. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹644.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹644.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 644.8. There has been a 0.06% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹646.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 646.5. There has been a 0.33% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.65, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹644.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 646.65. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, meaning the stock price has increased by 2.25.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹646.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of Upl is 646.2. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.8.

12 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹644.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 646. There has been a 0.25 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.6.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹646.15, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 646.15. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, which suggests a small positive change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is 646.75. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 645, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.6.

12 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹645.15, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 645.15. There has been a 0.12% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of UPL is 645.5 with a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹645.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 645.25, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.85 points, resulting in a 0.13% change.

12 Jul 2023, 12:07 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of Upl is 645 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.6.

12 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹644.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 646.1. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

12 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹646.35, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹644.4

Upl stock is currently priced at 646.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.3. The net change is 1.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data of UPL stock shows that the price is 646.05, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.26% and the actual change in price is an increase of 1.65.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹647.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹644.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl (UPL Limited) is 647.5. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 646.75. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.35 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a positive trend.

12 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹646.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The stock price of Upl, a company, is currently trading at 646.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 2.45, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹647.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of Upl is 647.25, which is a 0.44% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 2.85.

12 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹646.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 646.3. There has been a slight percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase. The net change is 1.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.9 points. Overall, this indicates that Upl stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹645.9, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of Upl is 645.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.5.

12 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹649.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current stock price of Upl is 649.1. It has experienced a 0.73 percent change, representing a net change of 4.7.

12 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹647.45, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 647.45, which indicates the value of the stock in the market. The percent change is 0.47, which represents the percentage increase or decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day. In this case, the stock has increased by 0.47%. The net change is 3.05, which represents the actual change in the stock price in rupees. In this case, the stock has increased by 3.05.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645.15, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹660.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 645.15. There has been a negative percent change of -2.28% and a net change of -15.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.28% and has dropped by 15.05.

12 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹660.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Upl was 193,682 shares. The closing price for Upl was 660.2.

