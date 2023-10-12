Upl Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hello User
Upl stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 621.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 623.05 and closed at 621.95. The stock reached a high of 629.5 and a low of 623.05 during the day. UPL has a market capitalization of 47,104.38 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The stock had a BSE volume of 119,183 shares.

