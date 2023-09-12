Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 606.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.95 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 608.05, and the closing price was 606.65. The stock reached a high of 619.3 and a low of 608.05. The market capitalization of Upl is 46,383.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 577, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Upl Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.73%
3 Months-14.95%
6 Months-12.31%
YTD-13.71%
1 Year-16.72%
12 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹617.95, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹606.65

The current stock price of Upl is 617.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.3 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹606.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 108,327. The closing price of the stock was 606.65.

