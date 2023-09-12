Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹608.05, and the closing price was ₹606.65. The stock reached a high of ₹619.3 and a low of ₹608.05. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,383.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹577, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 108,327 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|-14.95%
|6 Months
|-12.31%
|YTD
|-13.71%
|1 Year
|-16.72%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹617.95. It has seen a percent change of 1.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.3 points.
On the last day of trading for UPL on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 108,327. The closing price of the stock was ₹606.65.
