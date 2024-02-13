Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 458.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price for Upl was 462.5, and the closing price was 457.3. The stock reached a high of 465.65 and a low of 455.2. The market capitalization of Upl is 34,449.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, and the 52-week low is 453.25. The BSE volume for Upl was 152,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:27 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹471.3, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹458.2

The current stock price of Upl is 471.3, which represents a 2.86 percent increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for UPL stock today was 452.4, while the high price reached 469.45.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Upl February futures opened at 463.0 as against previous close of 462.0

Upl is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 456.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 458.45, while the offer price is 458.65. The stock has a bid quantity of 1300 and an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 37,632,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Upl Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹456.4, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹458.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 456.4. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.8, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.29%
3 Months-24.23%
6 Months-22.34%
YTD-21.94%
1 Year-36.94%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹461.3, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹458.2

The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is 461.3 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 3.1.

13 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹457.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 152,522 shares. The closing price for the day was 457.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!