Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 631.15, down -1.98% from yesterday's 643.9

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 643.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 646.75 and closed at 644.4. The highest price reached during the day was 650.95, while the lowest price was 643. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 48,331.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 639.6. The stock had a BSE volume of 80,773 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl closed today at ₹631.15, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹643.9

Today, Upl stock closed at 631.15, which represents a decrease of 1.98% from the previous day's closing price of 643.9. The net change in price is -12.75.

13 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹631, down -2% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 631, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -12.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and has experienced a net decrease of 12.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹631.85, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 631.85, which is a decrease of 1.87% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -12.05 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹632.4, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 632.4, with a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -11.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.79% and the net change in price is a decrease of 11.5.

13 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹633.45, down -1.62% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 633.45, which represents a decrease of 1.62% or a net change of -10.45.

13 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹632.3, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 632.3. It has experienced a 1.8% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -11.6.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹633, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹643.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 633. There has been a percent change of -1.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.9, suggesting a decrease of 10.9 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹636.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹643.9

As of the current data, Upl stock is priced at 636.1 with a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -7.8, which means the stock has experienced a decrease of 7.8 units.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹635.7, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 635.7. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.2, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 8.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹637.9, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 637.9. There has been a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹638, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is 638. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.92. This translates to a net change of -5.9 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹638.45, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 638.45. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.45, indicating a decrease of 5.45 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Upl Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹637.85, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 637.85, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.94% or 6.05.

13 Jul 2023, 12:19 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹639.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 639.25, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% or 4.65.

13 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹638.95, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 638.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of 4.95 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹638.6, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 638.6. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.3, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.3 points. Overall, this suggests that the Upl stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹640.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹643.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 640.3. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.6.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹639.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current stock price of Upl is 639.95, which represents a decrease of 0.61% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.95.

13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 640. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.61%, resulting in a net change of -3.9.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹643.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 640. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 3.9.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹640.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 640.05. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, suggesting a decrease of 3.85 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹641.55, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is 641.55. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹642.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock price is 642.4. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, which means the stock has decreased by 1.5.

13 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹642.05, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 642.05. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, indicating a decrease of 1.85. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Upl Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹643.2, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 643.2, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹643.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹644.4

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 643.9. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.5 units.

13 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹644.4 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares traded was 80,773. The closing price of these shares was 644.4.

