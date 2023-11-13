Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in latest trading session

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹555 and the closing price was ₹547.35. The stock had a high of ₹557.35 and a low of ₹550.5. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹41,696.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,584 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of UPL is ₹552.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, reflecting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-8.18%
|6 Months
|-19.32%
|YTD
|-23.6%
|1 Year
|-27.64%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl has increased by 1.49% or ₹8.15. The stock is currently priced at ₹555.5.
On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 40,584 shares, and the closing price was ₹547.35.
