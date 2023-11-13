Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in latest trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 555.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.9 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 555 and the closing price was 547.35. The stock had a high of 557.35 and a low of 550.5. The market capitalization of Upl is 41,696.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,584 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Upl Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹552.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹555.85

The current stock price of UPL is 552.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-8.18%
6 Months-19.32%
YTD-23.6%
1 Year-27.64%
13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹555.5, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹547.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl has increased by 1.49% or 8.15. The stock is currently priced at 555.5.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹547.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Upl BSE was 40,584 shares, and the closing price was 547.35.

