Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 620.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.8 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 627.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 630.4 and a low of 620 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL stands at 46,590.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 577 respectively. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 20,296.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Upl Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹622.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹620.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 622.8 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these numbers.

13 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹620, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹620.7

The current stock price of Upl is 620, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11% and the actual amount of decrease is 0.7.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹627.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 20,296 shares with a closing price of 627.55.

