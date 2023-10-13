Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹627.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹630.4 and a low of ₹620 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL stands at ₹46,590.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹577 respectively. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 20,296.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.