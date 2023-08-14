comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.35 -1.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.5 -2.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 596.95 -2.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.1 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,604.95 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge, trading in the red today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge, trading in the red today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 599.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 599.7, and the closing price was 599.75. The stock reached a high of 599.8 and a low of 594.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,631.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 590.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44:01 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹592.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹599.75

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 592.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.4.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:10 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Upl Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-16.03%
6 Months-17.5%
YTD-16.26%
1 Year-21.86%
14 Aug 2023, 09:19:12 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 9832 shares. The closing price for Upl was 599.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout