Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge, trading in the red today

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was ₹599.7, and the closing price was ₹599.75. The stock reached a high of ₹599.8 and a low of ₹594.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,631.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹590.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,769 shares.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is ₹592.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-16.03%
|6 Months
|-17.5%
|YTD
|-16.26%
|1 Year
|-21.86%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 9832 shares. The closing price for Upl was ₹599.75.
