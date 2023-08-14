Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 599.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 599.7, and the closing price was 599.75. The stock reached a high of 599.8 and a low of 594.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,631.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 590.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹592.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹599.75

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 592.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.4.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.6%
3 Months-16.03%
6 Months-17.5%
YTD-16.26%
1 Year-21.86%
14 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 9832 shares. The closing price for Upl was 599.75.

