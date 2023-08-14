Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plunge, trading in the red today

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was ₹599.7, and the closing price was ₹599.75. The stock reached a high of ₹599.8 and a low of ₹594.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,631.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹590.1 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.