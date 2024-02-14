Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plunges in trading today

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at ₹463.75 and closed at ₹458.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹452.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹35,961.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹780 and the low is ₹453.25. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 174,180.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Linde India
|5574.25
|94.85
|1.73
|6885.95
|3409.02
|47539.56
|3M India
|31400.0
|-62.7
|-0.2
|39809.65
|21405.0
|35372.32
|UPL
|478.9
|-0.2
|-0.04
|780.0
|452.4
|35946.6
|Coromandel International
|1091.45
|-8.4
|-0.76
|1287.95
|842.0
|32090.13
|Deepak Nitrite
|2247.1
|16.95
|0.76
|2520.0
|1735.0
|30648.88
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹470, while the high price was ₹482.65.
Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 479.3. The bid price is 481.1 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 481.45 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 37,061,700.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹479.05 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.01% from its previous value. The net change is -0.05, indicating a decrease of ₹0.05 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-21.34%
|6 Months
|-18.84%
|YTD
|-18.42%
|1 Year
|-34.71%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹479.1. There has been a 4.56 percent change, resulting in a net change of 20.9.
On the last day, Upl BSE saw a volume of 174,180 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was ₹458.2.
