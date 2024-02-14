Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plunges in trading today

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at ₹463.75 and closed at ₹458.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹480 and a low of ₹452.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹35,961.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹780 and the low is ₹453.25. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 174,180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.