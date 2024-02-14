Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 479.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.05 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : Upl's stock opened at 463.75 and closed at 458.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 480 and a low of 452.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is 35,961.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780 and the low is 453.25. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 174,180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Linde India5574.2594.851.736885.953409.0247539.56
3M India31400.0-62.7-0.239809.6521405.035372.32
UPL478.9-0.2-0.04780.0452.435946.6
Coromandel International1091.45-8.4-0.761287.95842.032090.13
Deepak Nitrite2247.116.950.762520.01735.030648.88
14 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 470, while the high price was 482.65.

14 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Upl February futures opened at 479.55 as against previous close of 481.0

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 479.3. The bid price is 481.1 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 481.45 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 37,061,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹479.05, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹479.1

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 479.05 with a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.01% from its previous value. The net change is -0.05, indicating a decrease of 0.05 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-21.34%
6 Months-18.84%
YTD-18.42%
1 Year-34.71%
14 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹479.1, up 4.56% from yesterday's ₹458.2

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 479.1. There has been a 4.56 percent change, resulting in a net change of 20.9.

14 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹458.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE saw a volume of 174,180 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 458.2.

