Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Trading in the Green Today

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹604.25 and closed at ₹604.2. The stock had a high of ₹610.95 and a low of ₹603.85. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,644.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 43,784 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-16.5%
|6 Months
|-13.4%
|YTD
|-15.06%
|1 Year
|-19.51%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹610.3 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2 from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 43,784 shares and closed at a price of ₹604.2.
