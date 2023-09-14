Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Trading in the Green Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 608.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 604.25 and closed at 604.2. The stock had a high of 610.95 and a low of 603.85. The market capitalization of UPL is 45,644.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 43,784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-16.5%
6 Months-13.4%
YTD-15.06%
1 Year-19.51%
14 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹610.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹608.3

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 610.3 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2 from the previous trading session.

14 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹604.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 43,784 shares and closed at a price of 604.2.

