Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 599 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 603 and closed at 599.3. The stock had a high of 603.65 and a low of 596.35. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,961.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 786.2, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The trading volume on the BSE for UPL was 29,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of UPL stock is 613.15, while the low price is 600.9.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Upl December futures opened at 604.65 as against previous close of 602.35

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 610.55. The bid price is 612.7 with a bid quantity of 2600, indicating the demand from buyers. The offer price is 613.1 with an offer quantity of 1300, suggesting the supply from sellers. The open interest stands at 28,159,300, reflecting the total number of outstanding derivative contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Upl Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹611, up 2% from yesterday's ₹599

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 611, which represents a 2% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 12, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.15%
3 Months-9.19%
6 Months-11.99%
YTD-16.34%
1 Year-23.27%
15 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹600.9, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹599

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 600.9 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the stock price has increased by 1.9 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599.3 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Upl on the last day was 29,399 shares, with a closing price of 599.3.

