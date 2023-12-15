Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Positive Trading Day

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹603 and closed at ₹599.3. The stock had a high of ₹603.65 and a low of ₹596.35. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,961.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹786.2, while the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The trading volume on the BSE for UPL was 29,399 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high price of UPL stock is ₹613.15, while the low price is ₹600.9.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 610.55. The bid price is 612.7 with a bid quantity of 2600, indicating the demand from buyers. The offer price is 613.1 with an offer quantity of 1300, suggesting the supply from sellers. The open interest stands at 28,159,300, reflecting the total number of outstanding derivative contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹611, which represents a 2% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 12, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.15%
|3 Months
|-9.19%
|6 Months
|-11.99%
|YTD
|-16.34%
|1 Year
|-23.27%
The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹600.9 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and the stock price has increased by 1.9 points.
The BSE volume for Upl on the last day was 29,399 shares, with a closing price of ₹599.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!