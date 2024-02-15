Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at ₹478.85 and closed at ₹479.1. The stock reached a high of ₹482.65 and a low of ₹470. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹36,156.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹452.4. The stock had a trading volume of 193,290 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.75%
|3 Months
|-21.64%
|6 Months
|-18.38%
|YTD
|-18.02%
|1 Year
|-36.79%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹481.7. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, implying that the stock price has risen by 2.6 units.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 193,290. The closing price for Upl BSE was ₹479.1.
