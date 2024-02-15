Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 479.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 478.85 and closed at 479.1. The stock reached a high of 482.65 and a low of 470. The market capitalization of UPL is 36,156.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 452.4. The stock had a trading volume of 193,290 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.75%
3 Months-21.64%
6 Months-18.38%
YTD-18.02%
1 Year-36.79%
15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹481.7, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹479.1

The current stock price of Upl is 481.7. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, implying that the stock price has risen by 2.6 units.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹479.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 193,290. The closing price for Upl BSE was 479.1.

