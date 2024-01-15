Upl Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at a price of ₹567.75 and closed at ₹562.2. The stock reached a high of ₹568.1 and a low of ₹562.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹42,409.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,127 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹562.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 39,127 shares with a closing price of ₹562.2.