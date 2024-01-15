Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 562.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at a price of 567.75 and closed at 562.2. The stock reached a high of 568.1 and a low of 562.65 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 42,409.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,127 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹562.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 39,127 shares with a closing price of 562.2.

