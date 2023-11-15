Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 555.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 555 and closed at 555.85. The stock had a high of 556.5 and a low of 550.1. The market capitalization of Upl is currently 41,478.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹555.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE recorded a volume of 45,348 shares with a closing price of 555.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.