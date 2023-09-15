Upl Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the stock of UPL opened at ₹610.3 and closed at ₹608.3. The stock reached a high of ₹633.3 and a low of ₹609.85. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at ₹47,415.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 642,315.
15 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST
