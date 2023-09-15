Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 3.85 %. The stock closed at 608.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.7 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, the stock of UPL opened at 610.3 and closed at 608.3. The stock reached a high of 633.3 and a low of 609.85. The market capitalization of UPL is currently at 47,415.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 642,315.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST

On the last day, the BSE volume for Upl was 642,315 shares. The closing price for the stock was 608.3.

