Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet in Today's Market

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹599.7 and closed at ₹599.75. The stock reached a high of ₹599.8 and a low of ₹586.15 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,312.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹590.1. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 211,358.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.