Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet in Today's Market

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 599.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 590.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 599.7 and closed at 599.75. The stock reached a high of 599.8 and a low of 586.15 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,312.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 590.1. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 211,358.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:02:26 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹590.35, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹599.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 590.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.4, indicating a decrease of 9.4 in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:18:20 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 211,358. The closing price for the stock was 599.75.

