Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl experiences downward trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 487.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's open price was 487.6 and its close price was 481.4. The stock had a high of 490.45 and a low of 484.55. The market capitalization of Upl is 36,584.62 crore. Its 52-week high is 780 and the 52-week low is 452.4. On the BSE, a total of 241,609 shares of Upl were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹485.1, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹487.4

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 485.1. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.3.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹481.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 241,609. The closing price for the shares was 481.4.

