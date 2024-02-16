Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl experiences downward trading trend

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, Upl's open price was ₹487.6 and its close price was ₹481.4. The stock had a high of ₹490.45 and a low of ₹484.55. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹36,584.62 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹780 and the 52-week low is ₹452.4. On the BSE, a total of 241,609 shares of Upl were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.