Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 567.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl shares was 568.75 and the closing price was 565. The stock reached a high of 571.3 and a low of 565 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 42,612.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 37,281.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹567.25, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹567.7

The current stock price of Upl is 567.25. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.08% in percentage change and a net change of -0.45.

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹567.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹565

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 567.7. There has been a 0.48 percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.7 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹565 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 37,281. The closing price of the shares was 565.

