Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 561.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 562 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UPL's stock opened at 556 and closed at 552.6 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 564.5, while the low was 556. The market capitalization of UPL is 42,172.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 27,989.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹562, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹561.85

The current data of UPL stock shows that the stock is priced at 562. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

16 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹552.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of UPL on the BSE was 27,989 shares. The closing price of UPL on that day was 552.6.

