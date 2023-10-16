Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at ₹630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was ₹619.95 and the closing price was ₹620.7. The stock had a high of ₹625 and a low of ₹616.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,781.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The stock had a trading volume of 800,639 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price update :Upl closed today at ₹630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25 Today, Upl stock closed at ₹630.95, representing a 1.24% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹623.25. The net change in price was ₹7.7.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of UPL stock is ₹621.55 and the high price is ₹632.9.

Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6 UPL stock is currently trading at a spot price of 631.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 631.7, while the offer price is 632.0. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1300, indicating an equal interest in buying and selling the stock. The open interest stands at 29,731,000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high UPL Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 576.95 and the 52 week high price was 807.00.

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹630.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current stock price of Upl is ₹630.85, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 7.6.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.9 (+43.42%) & ₹2.4 (+84.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.35 (-39.71%) & ₹4.3 (-47.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹631, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹631. There has been a 1.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹621.55 and the high price is ₹632.90.

Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 631. The bid price is 632.05 and the offer price is 632.45. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest stands at 29,562,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹631.25, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current stock price of UPL is ₹631.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points in value.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (+44.74%) & ₹2.45 (+88.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.0 (-42.24%) & ₹4.2 (-49.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹621.55, while the high price reached ₹632.90.

Upl Live Updates UPL More Information

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is ₹630.95, with a percent change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 7.7, which means the stock price has increased by ₹7.7.

Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 631.95. The bid price for the stock is 633.35 with a bid quantity of 1300. The offer price is 633.5 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 29,478,800, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹621.55, while the high price reached ₹632.9.

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹631.5, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹623.25 Currently, the stock price of Upl is ₹631.5. It has experienced a 1.32% percent change, resulting in a net change of 8.25. Click here for Upl News

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.75 (+41.45%) & ₹6.25 (+45.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.75 (-42.42%) & ₹8.55 (-38.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹630, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current stock price of Upl is ₹630, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.75.

Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 629.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 630.65, while the offer price is 631.0. The offer quantity is 1300 shares, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at 29,382,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹628.8, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The stock price of Upl has increased by 0.89% with a net change of ₹5.55. The current stock price is ₹628.8. Click here for Upl Dividend

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of UPL stock is ₹621.55 and the high price is ₹632.90.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (+48.68%) & ₹6.8 (+58.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹625.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (-44.24%) & ₹6.3 (-41.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹629.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹629.45. There has been a 0.99 percent change, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.2 units.

Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6 The spot price of Upl stock is currently 626.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 626.95 while the offer price is slightly higher at 627.15. There are 3,900 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 10,400 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Upl stock stands at 29,250,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹621.55 and the high price is ₹628.

Upl Live Updates UPL More Information

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹625.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹623.25 The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is ₹625.15. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹623.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹620.7 The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹623.25. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.55.

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹620.7 on last trading day On the last day, UPL had a trading volume of 800,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹620.7.