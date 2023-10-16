Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's 623.25

25 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 623.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 630.95 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was 619.95 and the closing price was 620.7. The stock had a high of 625 and a low of 616.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is 46,781.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The stock had a trading volume of 800,639 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl closed today at ₹630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25

Today, Upl stock closed at 630.95, representing a 1.24% increase from yesterday's closing price of 623.25. The net change in price was 7.7.

16 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of UPL stock is 621.55 and the high price is 632.9.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6

UPL stock is currently trading at a spot price of 631.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 631.7, while the offer price is 632.0. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1300, indicating an equal interest in buying and selling the stock. The open interest stands at 29,731,000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

UPL Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 576.95 and the 52 week high price was 807.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹630.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current stock price of Upl is 630.85, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.22% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 7.6.

16 Oct 2023, 02:47 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.9 (+43.42%) & 2.4 (+84.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.35 (-39.71%) & 4.3 (-47.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹631, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 631. There has been a 1.24 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 621.55 and the high price is 632.90.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 631. The bid price is 632.05 and the offer price is 632.45. The offer quantity is 1300 and the bid quantity is also 1300. The open interest stands at 29,562,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹631.25, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current stock price of UPL is 631.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock has gained 8 points in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (+44.74%) & 2.45 (+88.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.0 (-42.24%) & 4.2 (-49.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 621.55, while the high price reached 632.90.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Upl Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹630.95, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 630.95, with a percent change of 1.24. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 7.7, which means the stock price has increased by 7.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 631.95. The bid price for the stock is 633.35 with a bid quantity of 1300. The offer price is 633.5 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 29,478,800, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 621.55, while the high price reached 632.9.

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹631.5, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹623.25

Currently, the stock price of Upl is 631.5. It has experienced a 1.32% percent change, resulting in a net change of 8.25.

Click here for Upl News

16 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.75 (+41.45%) & 6.25 (+45.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.75 (-42.42%) & 8.55 (-38.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹630, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current stock price of Upl is 630, which represents a 1.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 629.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 630.65, while the offer price is 631.0. The offer quantity is 1300 shares, matched by a bid quantity of the same amount. The open interest stands at 29,382,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹628.8, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The stock price of Upl has increased by 0.89% with a net change of 5.55. The current stock price is 628.8.

Click here for Upl Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of UPL stock is 621.55 and the high price is 632.90.

16 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.3 (+48.68%) & 6.8 (+58.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 625.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.6 (-44.24%) & 6.3 (-41.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹629.45, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 629.45. There has been a 0.99 percent change, indicating a slight increase in price. The net change is 6.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.2 units.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 620.2 as against previous close of 623.6

The spot price of Upl stock is currently 626.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 626.95 while the offer price is slightly higher at 627.15. There are 3,900 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 10,400 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Upl stock stands at 29,250,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 621.55 and the high price is 628.

16 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Upl Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹625.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹623.25

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 625.15. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

16 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹623.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹620.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 623.25. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.55.

16 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹620.7 on last trading day

On the last day, UPL had a trading volume of 800,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 620.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.