Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 590.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

The opening price of UPL on the last day was 589.1, and the closing price was 590.35. The stock reached a high of 592.95 and a low of 583.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 115,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:04:16 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹589.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹590.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 589.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.08. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of 0.5 in the stock price.

17 Aug 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹590.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 115,676. The closing price for the day was 590.35.

