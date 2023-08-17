Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
Upl stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 590.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.85 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The opening price of UPL on the last day was ₹589.1, and the closing price was ₹590.35. The stock reached a high of ₹592.95 and a low of ₹583.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 115,676 shares.
17 Aug 2023, 09:04:16 AM IST
17 Aug 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST
