Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

The opening price of UPL on the last day was ₹589.1, and the closing price was ₹590.35. The stock reached a high of ₹592.95 and a low of ₹583.05 during the day. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹44,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 115,676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹589.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.08. The net change is -0.5, indicating a decrease of ₹0.5 in the stock price.
