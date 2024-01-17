Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 567.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 567.15 and closed at 567.7. The highest price reached during the day was 569, while the lowest price was 560.5. The market capitalization of UPL was 42,375.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 780 and 528.35, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 24,712 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹567.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, there were 24,712 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 567.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.