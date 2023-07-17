comScore
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 639.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.35 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 634.95 and the closing price was 631.15. The stock reached a high of 640 and a low of 631.4. The market capitalization of UPL is 48,005.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 630.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:20:50 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹643.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹639.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 643.35. It has experienced a 0.59% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.8 points.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04:55 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645.15, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹639.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 645.15. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 12:47:30 PM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 646, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 6.45.

Click here for Upl AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:36:38 PM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 645.8, representing a 0.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.25.

17 Jul 2023, 12:21:58 PM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.4, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 646.4, which represents a 1.07% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.85.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01:49 PM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹644.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data of UPL stock shows that its price is 644.85. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.3 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:45:46 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹644.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 644.85. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount.

Click here for Upl News

17 Jul 2023, 11:35:56 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 645.05. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.5 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well with a positive change in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:19:53 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹644.45, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 644.45, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 4.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:07:03 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹641.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 641.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45:13 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹641.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 641.6 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

Click here for Upl Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:37:59 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹641.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 641.65. It has experienced a 0.33% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2.1 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20:00 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹642.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 642.9. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on this data.

17 Jul 2023, 10:01:08 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹640.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 640.9, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or 1.35 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48:04 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹642.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹639.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 642.5, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 2.95.

Click here for Upl Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:38:07 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹638.5, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹639.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 638.5. There has been a 0.16% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -1.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:17:40 AM IST

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹641.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 641.05, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:02:38 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹639.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹631.15

The current stock price of Upl is 639.55, which represents a 1.33% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 8.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 08:24:28 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹631.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 91,436. The closing price for the day was 631.15 per share.

