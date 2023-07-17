Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was ₹634.95 and the closing price was ₹631.15. The stock reached a high of ₹640 and a low of ₹631.4. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹48,005.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,436 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹643.35, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹639.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹643.35. It has experienced a 0.59% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.8 points. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹645.15, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹639.55 Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹645.15. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹646, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹646, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 6.45. Click here for Upl AGM Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹645.8, representing a 0.98% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.25. Share Via

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹646.4, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹646.4, which represents a 1.07% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.85. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹644.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data of UPL stock shows that its price is ₹644.85. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.3 points. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹644.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹644.85. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.3, suggesting that the stock has gone up by this amount. Click here for Upl News Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹645.05, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹645.05. There has been a percent change of 0.86, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.5 points. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well with a positive change in value. Share Via

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹644.45, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹644.45, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% or 4.9 points. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹641.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹641.5, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.95. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹641.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹641.6 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Click here for Upl Dividend Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹641.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹641.65. It has experienced a 0.33% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 2.1 in the stock price. Share Via

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹642.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹642.9. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.35 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively based on this data. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹640.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current stock price of Upl is ₹640.9, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or 1.35 points. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹642.5, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹639.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹642.5, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or ₹2.95. Click here for Upl Profit Loss Share Via

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹638.5, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹639.55 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹638.5. There has been a 0.16% decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -1.05. Share Via

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹641.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹639.55 The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹641.05, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.5 points. Share Via

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹639.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹631.15 The current stock price of Upl is ₹639.55, which represents a 1.33% increase from the previous day. This translates to a net change of 8.4 points. Share Via

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹631.15 yesterday On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 91,436. The closing price for the day was ₹631.15 per share. Share Via