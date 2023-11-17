Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 561.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, UPL's open price was 562 and the close price was 561.85. The high for the day was 563.45 and the low was 556.1. The market cap stood at 42064.05 cr with a 52-week high of 807 and a 52-week low of 528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 83486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹561.85 on last trading day

On the last day of Upl BSE trading, the volume was 83486 shares and the closing price was 561.85.

