Upl Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day, UPL's open price was ₹562 and the close price was ₹561.85. The high for the day was ₹563.45 and the low was ₹556.1. The market cap stood at 42064.05 cr with a 52-week high of 807 and a 52-week low of 528.35. The BSE volume for the day was 83486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.