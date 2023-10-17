Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 625, down -0.9% from yesterday's 630.7

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹623 and closed at ₹623.25. The stock reached a high of ₹632.9 and a low of ₹621.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹47,359.59 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹807 and a low of ₹577. On the BSE, a total of 374,619 shares of UPL were traded.
Today, Upl stock closed at ₹625, which represents a decrease of 0.9% from the previous day's closing price of ₹630.7. The net change in price was -5.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|P I Industries
|3526.8
|29.15
|0.83
|4010.0
|2870.0
|53493.0
|Solar Industries India
|5180.75
|-91.75
|-1.74
|5439.9
|3456.95
|46880.64
|UPL
|625.0
|-5.7
|-0.9
|807.0
|577.0
|46912.98
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|746.7
|88.65
|13.47
|658.05
|112.15
|48316.86
|3M India
|30612.8
|-30.25
|-0.1
|33643.0
|21380.7
|34485.53
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹624 while the high price was ₹635.
The 52 week low price of UPL Ltd stock was 576.95, while the 52 week high price was 807.00.
The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹624.6. This represents a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.1 units.
Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-47.83%) & ₹7.45 (-31.02%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.3 (+22.62%) & ₹5.55 (+30.59%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|P I Industries
|3520.3
|22.65
|0.65
|4010.0
|2870.0
|53394.41
|Solar Industries India
|5176.15
|-96.35
|-1.83
|5439.9
|3456.95
|46839.01
|UPL
|626.2
|-4.5
|-0.71
|807.0
|577.0
|47003.05
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|752.05
|94.0
|14.28
|658.05
|112.15
|48663.05
|3M India
|30696.8
|53.75
|0.18
|33643.0
|21380.7
|34580.16
Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 624.75. The bid price is 626.0 and the offer price is 626.25. The offer quantity is 6500 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest is 29757000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Upl is ₹626.2. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.5.
The current day's low and high for UPL stock are ₹624.4 and ₹635, respectively.
The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is ₹625.95 with a percent change of -0.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75%. The net change is -4.75, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.75.
Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (-39.13%) & ₹8.25 (-23.61%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.55 (+13.69%) & ₹4.9 (+15.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|620.43
|10 Days
|614.49
|20 Days
|617.84
|50 Days
|606.72
|100 Days
|636.39
|300 Days
|679.59
The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹626.05 and the high price is ₹635.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹626.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.6%, resulting in a net change of -3.8.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 626.7. The bid price is 627.8, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 628.1, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2600, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1300, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 29,711,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The latest data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is currently at ₹626.3. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Upl stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|P I Industries
|3509.9
|12.25
|0.35
|4010.0
|2870.0
|53236.67
|Solar Industries India
|5169.05
|-103.45
|-1.96
|5439.9
|3456.95
|46774.76
|UPL
|626.35
|-4.35
|-0.69
|807.0
|577.0
|47014.31
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|659.65
|1.6
|0.24
|658.05
|112.15
|42684.1
|3M India
|30866.0
|222.95
|0.73
|33643.0
|21380.7
|34770.77
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹627, while the high price was ₹635.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-21.74%) & ₹8.65 (-19.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.0 (+7.14%) & ₹4.7 (+10.59%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Upl stock is currently traded at a spot price of 627.45. The bid price is 628.7 with a bid quantity of 5200. The offer price is 629.0 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29666000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹627.3 with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has fallen by 3.4 points.
The low price of UPL stock today is ₹627 and the high price is ₹635.
Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-19.57%) & ₹8.4 (-22.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.7 (+15.48%) & ₹5.1 (+20.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Upl is ₹628.5, which represents a decrease of 0.35% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, indicating a slight decline.
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹627.35, while the high price was ₹635.
The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 629.1. The bid price is 629.85, and the offer price is 630.15. The offer quantity is 2600, and the bid quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29602300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹629.65 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.17% and the value has decreased by ₹1.05.
The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹633.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.47% and has gained 2.95 points.
On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares traded was 374,619. The closing price of these shares was ₹623.25.
