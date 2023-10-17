Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 625, down -0.9% from yesterday's 630.7

24 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 630.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 623 and closed at 623.25. The stock reached a high of 632.9 and a low of 621.55. The company has a market capitalization of 47,359.59 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 807 and a low of 577. On the BSE, a total of 374,619 shares of UPL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl closed today at ₹625, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹630.7

Today, Upl stock closed at 625, which represents a decrease of 0.9% from the previous day's closing price of 630.7. The net change in price was -5.7.

17 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3526.829.150.834010.02870.053493.0
Solar Industries India5180.75-91.75-1.745439.93456.9546880.64
UPL625.0-5.7-0.9807.0577.046912.98
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore746.788.6513.47658.05112.1548316.86
3M India30612.8-30.25-0.133643.021380.734485.53
17 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 624 while the high price was 635.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of UPL Ltd stock was 576.95, while the 52 week high price was 807.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹624.6, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is 624.6. This represents a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.1 units.

17 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.2 (-47.83%) & 7.45 (-31.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.3 (+22.62%) & 5.55 (+30.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3520.322.650.654010.02870.053394.41
Solar Industries India5176.15-96.35-1.835439.93456.9546839.01
UPL626.2-4.5-0.71807.0577.047003.05
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore752.0594.014.28658.05112.1548663.05
3M India30696.853.750.1833643.021380.734580.16
17 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 624.75. The bid price is 626.0 and the offer price is 626.25. The offer quantity is 6500 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest is 29757000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹626.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current stock price of Upl is 626.2. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means the stock has decreased by 4.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low and high for UPL stock are 624.4 and 635, respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹625.95, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is 625.95 with a percent change of -0.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75%. The net change is -4.75, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 4.75.

Click here for Upl Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.4 (-39.13%) & 8.25 (-23.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.55 (+13.69%) & 4.9 (+15.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days620.43
10 Days614.49
20 Days617.84
50 Days606.72
100 Days636.39
300 Days679.59
17 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for UPL stock is 626.05 and the high price is 635.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹626.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 626.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.6%, resulting in a net change of -3.8.

Click here for Upl AGM

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 626.7. The bid price is 627.8, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 628.1, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2600, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1300, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 29,711,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Upl Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹626.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The latest data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is currently at 626.3. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Upl stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3509.912.250.354010.02870.053236.67
Solar Industries India5169.05-103.45-1.965439.93456.9546774.76
UPL626.35-4.35-0.69807.0577.047014.31
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore659.651.60.24658.05112.1542684.1
3M India30866.0222.950.7333643.021380.734770.77
17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 627, while the high price was 635.

17 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Upl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121213
Buy7778
Hold5552
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.8 (-21.74%) & 8.65 (-19.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (+7.14%) & 4.7 (+10.59%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05

Upl stock is currently traded at a spot price of 627.45. The bid price is 628.7 with a bid quantity of 5200. The offer price is 629.0 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29666000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹627.3, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 627.3 with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has fallen by 3.4 points.

Click here for Upl Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today is 627 and the high price is 635.

17 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (-19.57%) & 8.4 (-22.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (+15.48%) & 5.1 (+20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹628.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current stock price of Upl is 628.5, which represents a decrease of 0.35% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, indicating a slight decline.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 627.35, while the high price was 635.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05

The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 629.1. The bid price is 629.85, and the offer price is 630.15. The offer quantity is 2600, and the bid quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29602300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Upl Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹629.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 629.65 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.17% and the value has decreased by 1.05.

17 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹633.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹630.7

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 633.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.47% and has gained 2.95 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹623.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares traded was 374,619. The closing price of these shares was 623.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.