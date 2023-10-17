Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 625, down -0.9% from yesterday's 630.7

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl closed today at ₹625, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹630.7 Today, Upl stock closed at ₹625, which represents a decrease of 0.9% from the previous day's closing price of ₹630.7. The net change in price was -5.7.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3526.8 29.15 0.83 4010.0 2870.0 53493.0 Solar Industries India 5180.75 -91.75 -1.74 5439.9 3456.95 46880.64 UPL 625.0 -5.7 -0.9 807.0 577.0 46912.98 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 746.7 88.65 13.47 658.05 112.15 48316.86 3M India 30612.8 -30.25 -0.1 33643.0 21380.7 34485.53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹624 while the high price was ₹635.

UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of UPL Ltd stock was 576.95, while the 52 week high price was 807.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹624.6, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data of Upl stock shows that the price is ₹624.6. This represents a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.1 units.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-47.83%) & ₹7.45 (-31.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.3 (+22.62%) & ₹5.55 (+30.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3520.3 22.65 0.65 4010.0 2870.0 53394.41 Solar Industries India 5176.15 -96.35 -1.83 5439.9 3456.95 46839.01 UPL 626.2 -4.5 -0.71 807.0 577.0 47003.05 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 752.05 94.0 14.28 658.05 112.15 48663.05 3M India 30696.8 53.75 0.18 33643.0 21380.7 34580.16

Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 624.75. The bid price is 626.0 and the offer price is 626.25. The offer quantity is 6500 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest is 29757000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹626.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current stock price of Upl is ₹626.2. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.5.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low and high for UPL stock are ₹624.4 and ₹635, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹625.95, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data for UPL stock shows that its price is ₹625.95 with a percent change of -0.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75%. The net change is -4.75, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.75. Click here for Upl Board Meetings

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (-39.13%) & ₹8.25 (-23.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.55 (+13.69%) & ₹4.9 (+15.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 620.43 10 Days 614.49 20 Days 617.84 50 Days 606.72 100 Days 636.39 300 Days 679.59

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for UPL stock is ₹626.05 and the high price is ₹635.

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹626.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹626.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.6%, resulting in a net change of -3.8. Click here for Upl AGM

Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 626.7. The bid price is 627.8, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 628.1, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2600, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1300, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 29,711,500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl Live Updates

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹626.3, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The latest data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is currently at ₹626.3. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Upl stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3509.9 12.25 0.35 4010.0 2870.0 53236.67 Solar Industries India 5169.05 -103.45 -1.96 5439.9 3456.95 46774.76 UPL 626.35 -4.35 -0.69 807.0 577.0 47014.31 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 659.65 1.6 0.24 658.05 112.15 42684.1 3M India 30866.0 222.95 0.73 33643.0 21380.7 34770.77

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹627, while the high price was ₹635.

Upl share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 13 Buy 7 7 7 8 Hold 5 5 5 2 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-21.74%) & ₹8.65 (-19.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.0 (+7.14%) & ₹4.7 (+10.59%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05 Upl stock is currently traded at a spot price of 627.45. The bid price is 628.7 with a bid quantity of 5200. The offer price is 629.0 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29666000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹627.3, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹627.3 with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -3.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% and has fallen by 3.4 points. Click here for Upl Dividend

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today is ₹627 and the high price is ₹635.

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹660.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (-19.57%) & ₹8.4 (-22.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 17 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.7 (+15.48%) & ₹5.1 (+20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹628.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current stock price of Upl is ₹628.5, which represents a decrease of 0.35% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.2, indicating a slight decline.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹627.35, while the high price was ₹635.

Upl October futures opened at 632.45 as against previous close of 632.05 The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 629.1. The bid price is 629.85, and the offer price is 630.15. The offer quantity is 2600, and the bid quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl stock is 29602300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl Live Updates

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹629.65, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is ₹629.65 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.17% and the value has decreased by ₹1.05.

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹633.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹630.7 The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is ₹633.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.47% and has gained 2.95 points.