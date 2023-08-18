comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 584.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

The stock of Upl opened at 588.05 and closed at 589.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 591.35 and a low of 583.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is 43,903.04 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 122,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:47:19 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹583.55, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹584.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 583.55. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, meaning the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:05 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months-18.09%
6 Months-24.07%
YTD-18.32%
1 Year-26.0%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:02:44 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹584.9, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹589.85

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 584.9. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.95, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.95.

18 Aug 2023, 08:03:06 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹589.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 122,842. The closing price for the stock was 589.85.

