Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

The stock of Upl opened at ₹588.05 and closed at ₹589.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹591.35 and a low of ₹583.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹43,903.04 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 122,842 shares.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹583.55. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.35, meaning the stock has dropped by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|-18.09%
|6 Months
|-24.07%
|YTD
|-18.32%
|1 Year
|-26.0%
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 122,842. The closing price for the stock was ₹589.85.
