Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

The stock of Upl opened at ₹588.05 and closed at ₹589.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹591.35 and a low of ₹583.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹43,903.04 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹586.15. The BSE volume for the day was 122,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.