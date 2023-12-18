Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Trading Positively Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹600.9 and closed at ₹599. The highest price reached during the day was ₹613.15, while the lowest price was ₹600.9. The company's market capitalization is recorded at ₹45,858.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹786.2 and a low of ₹528.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for UPL shares was 64,518.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹607, while the high price reached ₹614.45.
Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 612.2 with a bid price of 613.25 and an offer price of 613.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 7800 and a bid quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 27,846,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹611.3. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.38%
|3 Months
|-8.66%
|6 Months
|-11.58%
|YTD
|-14.7%
|1 Year
|-20.75%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹610.95, which is a 1.99% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 11.95.
On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 64,518 shares, and the closing price was ₹599.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!