Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Trading Positively Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at ₹600.9 and closed at ₹599. The highest price reached during the day was ₹613.15, while the lowest price was ₹600.9. The company's market capitalization is recorded at ₹45,858.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹786.2 and a low of ₹528.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for UPL shares was 64,518.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.