Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplifted Upl: Stock Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 610.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL's stock opened at 600.9 and closed at 599. The highest price reached during the day was 613.15, while the lowest price was 600.9. The company's market capitalization is recorded at 45,858.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 786.2 and a low of 528.35. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for UPL shares was 64,518.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 607, while the high price reached 614.45.

18 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Upl December futures opened at 611.6 as against previous close of 612.15

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 612.2 with a bid price of 613.25 and an offer price of 613.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 7800 and a bid quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 27,846,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹611.3, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹610.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 611.3. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.35, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.38%
3 Months-8.66%
6 Months-11.58%
YTD-14.7%
1 Year-20.75%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹610.95, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹599

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 610.95, which is a 1.99% increase from the previous day. This corresponds to a net change of 11.95.

18 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹599 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 64,518 shares, and the closing price was 599.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.