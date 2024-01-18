Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors grow concerned

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 564.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.1 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at 561.65 and closed at 564.55. The highest price recorded during the day was 562.45, while the lowest price was 550. The market capitalization of UPL is 41,365.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780, and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 203,931.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹551.1, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹564.55

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 551.1. There has been a percent change of -2.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.45, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹564.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 203,931 shares. The closing price of the stock was 564.55.

