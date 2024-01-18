Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as investors grow concerned

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's stock opened at ₹561.65 and closed at ₹564.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹562.45, while the lowest price was ₹550. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹41,365.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹780, and the 52-week low is ₹528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on the last day was 203,931.

