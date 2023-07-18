Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 643.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price for Upl was 642 and the closing price was 639.55. The highest price reached during the day was 647, while the lowest price was 637.4. The market capitalization for Upl is 48,297.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 630.1. The BSE volume for Upl was 132,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹639.4, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 639.4. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4 rupees.

18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹639.95, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 639.95. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current stock price of Upl is 640. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.59%, with a net change of -3.8.

18 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹640.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 640.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.55, meaning it has decreased by 3.55.

18 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹639.85, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹643.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 639.85, which represents a decrease of 0.61%. The net change in the stock price is -3.95.

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹640.15, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data of UPL stock shows that the price is 640.15. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of 3.65 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data for UPL stock shows that the stock price is 640. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current stock price of Upl is 640. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.59% or a net change of -3.8 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 640. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.59%, resulting in a net change of -3.8.

18 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹640, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is 640. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹639, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹643.8

The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is 639. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.8 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹643.45, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹639.55

The current stock price of Upl is 643.45, which represents a percent change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.9 units.

18 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 132,920. The closing price for the day was 639.55.

