Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price for Upl was ₹642 and the closing price was ₹639.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹647, while the lowest price was ₹637.4. The market capitalization for Upl is ₹48,297.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for Upl was 132,920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹639.4. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -4.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.4 rupees.
The current data of Upl stock shows that its price is ₹639. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.8 points.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 132,920. The closing price for the day was ₹639.55.
