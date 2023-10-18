comScore
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at ₹620.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹624.9

22 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 624.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 633.65 and closed at 630.7. The highest price reached during the day was 635, while the lowest was 624. The market capitalization of Upl is currently at 46,912.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 807 and a low of 577. On the BSE, a total of 199,482 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:34:39 PM IST

Today, Upl stock closed at 620.3, representing a decrease of 0.74% or -4.6 points compared to yesterday's closing price of 624.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19:53 PM IST

Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
P I Industries3505.65-27.15-0.774010.02870.053172.21
Solar Industries India5155.0-25.75-0.55439.93456.9546647.63
UPL620.3-4.6-0.74807.0577.046560.19
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore725.55-21.15-2.83772.75112.1546948.31
3M India30257.65-430.8-1.433643.021380.734085.45
18 Oct 2023, 05:38:50 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 03:19:07 PM IST

UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for UPL Ltd stock is 576.95, while the 52-week high price is 807.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:01:10 PM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 625. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Upl Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:49:05 PM IST

Top active options for Upl

Top active call options for Upl at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.5 (-37.93%) & 2.4 (-35.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Upl at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.2 (+28.57%) & 13.45 (+29.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37:38 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:37:38 PM IST

The current stock price of Upl is 625. There has been a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the value has gone down by 5.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:25:37 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:15:20 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:50:43 PM IST

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 625, which represents a 0.9% decrease in value. This translates to a net change of -5.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:44:25 PM IST

Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days624.83
10 Days615.94
20 Days617.79
50 Days606.95
100 Days635.90
300 Days678.98
18 Oct 2023, 01:29:03 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:15:18 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:07:21 PM IST

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 625. There has been a negative percent change of -0.9%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in stock price is -5.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:57:02 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:50:06 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:44:11 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:35:45 PM IST

Upl share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121213
Buy7778
Hold5552
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:20:56 PM IST

The stock price of Upl has decreased by 0.9% or 5.7. The current stock price is 625.

18 Oct 2023, 12:16:53 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:07:48 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:57:36 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 625 with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% from its previous value and has decreased by 5.7 points in total.

Click here for Upl News

18 Oct 2023, 11:38:44 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:14:56 AM IST

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 625. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10:51 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:54:42 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:34:56 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:27:58 AM IST

The current data of UPL stock shows that the price is 625, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the value has decreased by 5.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:24:10 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:14:37 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:54:53 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:46:20 AM IST

The current data of Upl stock shows that the stock price is 625, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -5.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.9% and by 5.7 points in value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months-1.81%
6 Months-15.4%
YTD-12.74%
1 Year-7.84%
18 Oct 2023, 09:13:32 AM IST

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 625, which represents a decrease of 0.9%. The net change is -5.7, indicating a decrease in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:13:24 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹630.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 199,482 shares with a closing price of 630.7.

