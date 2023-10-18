Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl closed today at 620.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's 624.9

Upl share price Live :Upl closed today at ₹620.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹624.9 Today, Upl stock closed at ₹620.3, representing a decrease of 0.74% or -4.6 points compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹624.9.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3505.65 -27.15 -0.77 4010.0 2870.0 53172.21 Solar Industries India 5155.0 -25.75 -0.5 5439.9 3456.95 46647.63 UPL 620.3 -4.6 -0.74 807.0 577.0 46560.19 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 725.55 -21.15 -2.83 772.75 112.15 46948.31 3M India 30257.65 -430.8 -1.4 33643.0 21380.7 34085.45 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹618.3, while the high price was ₹628.

UPL Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for UPL Ltd stock is 576.95, while the 52-week high price is 807.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹625, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹630.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹625. There has been a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.7, suggesting a decrease of 5.7 in the stock price. Click here for Upl Shareholdings

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (-37.93%) & ₹2.4 (-35.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.2 (+28.57%) & ₹13.45 (+29.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap P I Industries 3526.8 29.15 0.83 4010.0 2870.0 53493.0 Solar Industries India 5180.75 -91.75 -1.74 5439.9 3456.95 46880.64 UPL 625.0 -5.7 -0.9 807.0 577.0 46912.98 Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 746.7 88.65 13.47 658.05 112.15 48316.86 3M India 30612.8 -30.25 -0.1 33643.0 21380.7 34485.53

Upl October futures opened at 626.25 as against previous close of 626.65 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 624.9. The bid price is 621.2 with a bid quantity of 2600, while the offer price is 621.6 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl stands at 29,708,900.

Upl share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 624.83 10 Days 615.94 20 Days 617.79 50 Days 606.95 100 Days 635.90 300 Days 678.98

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.45 (-38.62%) & ₹2.3 (-37.84%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.25 (+29.46%) & ₹14.05 (+35.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl October futures opened at 626.25 as against previous close of 626.65 Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 624.9. The bid price is 620.05 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 620.45 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock has a high open interest of 29,658,200.

Upl share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 13 Buy 7 7 7 8 Hold 5 5 5 2 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹640.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (-23.45%) & ₹2.85 (-22.97%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.3 (+9.18%) & ₹5.9 (+5.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl share price Live :Upl trading at ₹625, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹630.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹625 with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -5.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% from its previous value and has decreased by 5.7 points in total. Click here for Upl News

Top active options for Upl Top active call options for Upl at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹625.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.4 (+2.07%) & ₹9.6 (+0.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Upl at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.75 (-5.8%) & ₹5.15 (-8.04%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Upl October futures opened at 626.25 as against previous close of 626.65 Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 624.9. The bid price is 628.1 and the offer price is 628.4. The offer quantity is 2600 and the bid quantity is 1300. The open interest for Upl is 29610100.

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.5% 3 Months -1.81% 6 Months -15.4% YTD -12.74% 1 Year -7.84%

