Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 631.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.2 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of UPL stock was 635, with a closing price of 631.7. The highest price reached during the day was 635.35, while the lowest price was 627.5. The market capitalization of UPL is 47,603.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL shares was 87,447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹631.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a volume of 87,447 shares and closed at a price of 631.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.