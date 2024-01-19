Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plunges in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 551.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.25 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : The stock of Upl opened at 550.9 and closed at 551.1 on the last day, with a high of 552.65 and a low of 539.2. The market capitalization of Upl is 40,926.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹545.25, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹551.1

The current data for Upl stock shows that its price is 545.25, which represents a decrease of 1.06% or a net change of -5.85.

19 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹551.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl Ltd on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 196,421 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 551.1.

