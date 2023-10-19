Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 620.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 611.65 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at 625 and closed at 624.9. The stock had a high of 628 and a low of 618.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 46,560.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 807 and a low of 577. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹611.65, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹620.3

The current data for UPL stock shows that the price is 611.65. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.65, indicating a decrease of 8.65 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock for the current day is 608.95, while the high price is 617.30.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 617.15 as against previous close of 620.4

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 612.75. The bid price stands at 612.9 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 613.15 with an offer quantity of 6500. The open interest for Upl stock is 29200600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Upl Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹613, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹620.3

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 613, with a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.18% compared to the previous value. The net change is -7.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.3 units in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.15%
3 Months-1.11%
6 Months-15.68%
YTD-13.35%
1 Year-9.02%
19 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹620.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹624.9

Upl stock is currently priced at 620.3 with a percent change of -0.74. This indicates a decrease in stock price by 0.74%. The net change in the stock price is -4.6, meaning it has decreased by 4.6.

19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹624.9 on last trading day

The last day of Upl BSE volume was 69,799 shares with a closing price of 624.9.

