Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

On the last day of trading, Upl's stock opened at ₹625 and closed at ₹624.9. The stock had a high of ₹628 and a low of ₹618.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹46,560.19 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹807 and a low of ₹577. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.