Upl Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 606.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.45 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, UPL's opening price was 607.95 and the closing price was 606.65. The stock had a high of 612.2 and a low of 597.55. The market capitalization of UPL is 44,920.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL shares on that day was 173,715.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹606.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 173,715. The closing price for the stock was 606.65.

