Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 639.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.95 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was ₹640.1 and the closing price was ₹639.8. The stock reached a high of ₹645.55 and a low of ₹638.2. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹47,960.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for Upl was 83,830 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:01:10 AM IST
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹638.95, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹639.8
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹638.95. There has been a -0.13 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.85 rupees.
20 Jul 2023, 08:17:10 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹639.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, a total of 83,830 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹639.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!