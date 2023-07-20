Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Upl was ₹640.1 and the closing price was ₹639.8. The stock reached a high of ₹645.55 and a low of ₹638.2. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹47,960.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹630.1. The BSE volume for Upl was 83,830 shares.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹638.95. There has been a -0.13 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.85, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.85 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, a total of 83,830 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹639.8.
