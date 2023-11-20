Hello User
Upl Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Upl stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 560.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.6 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UPL's stock opened at 562.95 and closed at 560.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 565.65 and a low of 558.85. The market capitalization of UPL is 42,154.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 807 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The stock had a volume of 19,606 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹560.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,606. The closing price for the stock was 560.4.

