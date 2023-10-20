Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹612.7 and the closing price was ₹620.3. The stock reached a high of ₹617.3 and a low of ₹607.9. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,034.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl was 586,460 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Upl share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore 713.6 -13.25 -1.82 777.0 112.15 46175.06 Solar Industries India 5249.35 45.45 0.87 5439.9 3456.95 47501.4 UPL 609.4 -4.35 -0.71 807.0 577.0 45742.03 3M India 30303.35 -190.1 -0.62 33643.0 21380.7 34136.94 Coromandel International 1154.45 -5.5 -0.47 1185.25 838.95 33942.42

Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹610.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹613.75 The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹610.5 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% or ₹3.25.

UPL share price live: Today's Price range The low price of UPL stock today was ₹607.8, while the high price was ₹614.95.

Upl Live Updates UPL More Information

Upl October futures opened at 611.8 as against previous close of 613.65 The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 610.05. The bid price stands at 610.5 with a bid quantity of 3900, while the offer price is 610.9 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 27,718,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹610.9, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹613.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is ₹610.9 with a percent change of -0.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, which further confirms the decrease.

Upl share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.14% 3 Months -1.2% 6 Months -16.19% YTD -14.33% 1 Year -9.35%

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹613.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹620.3 As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹613.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 in the stock price.

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹620.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 586,460. The closing price for the shares was ₹620.3.