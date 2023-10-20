Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 613.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 610.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 612.7 and the closing price was 620.3. The stock reached a high of 617.3 and a low of 607.9. The market capitalization of Upl is 46,034.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl was 586,460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Upl share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore713.6-13.25-1.82777.0112.1546175.06
Solar Industries India5249.3545.450.875439.93456.9547501.4
UPL609.4-4.35-0.71807.0577.045742.03
3M India30303.35-190.1-0.6233643.021380.734136.94
Coromandel International1154.45-5.5-0.471185.25838.9533942.42
20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Upl share price NSE Live :Upl trading at ₹610.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹613.75

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 610.5 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% or 3.25.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of UPL stock today was 607.8, while the high price was 614.95.

20 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Upl Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Upl October futures opened at 611.8 as against previous close of 613.65

The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 610.05. The bid price stands at 610.5 with a bid quantity of 3900, while the offer price is 610.9 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 27,718,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹610.9, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹613.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 610.9 with a percent change of -0.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, which further confirms the decrease.

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months-1.2%
6 Months-16.19%
YTD-14.33%
1 Year-9.35%
20 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹613.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹620.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Upl is 613.3. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹620.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 586,460. The closing price for the shares was 620.3.

