Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹612.7 and the closing price was ₹620.3. The stock reached a high of ₹617.3 and a low of ₹607.9. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹46,034.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl was 586,460 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore
|713.6
|-13.25
|-1.82
|777.0
|112.15
|46175.06
|Solar Industries India
|5249.35
|45.45
|0.87
|5439.9
|3456.95
|47501.4
|UPL
|609.4
|-4.35
|-0.71
|807.0
|577.0
|45742.03
|3M India
|30303.35
|-190.1
|-0.62
|33643.0
|21380.7
|34136.94
|Coromandel International
|1154.45
|-5.5
|-0.47
|1185.25
|838.95
|33942.42
The low price of UPL stock today was ₹607.8, while the high price was ₹614.95.
The spot price of Upl stock is currently at 610.05. The bid price stands at 610.5 with a bid quantity of 3900, while the offer price is 610.9 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is at 27,718,600.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|-1.2%
|6 Months
|-16.19%
|YTD
|-14.33%
|1 Year
|-9.35%
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 586,460. The closing price for the shares was ₹620.3.
