comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 584.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

The last day of trading for Upl saw an open price of 586.75 and a close price of 584.9. The stock's high for the day was 587.55, while the low was 577. The company has a market capitalization of 43,426.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl on this day was 55,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00:05 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹578.55, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹584.9

The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is 578.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.09%, resulting in a net change of -6.35.

21 Aug 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹584.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 55,422 shares traded. The closing price of Upl BSE was 584.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App