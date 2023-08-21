Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session
Upl stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 584.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.55 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Upl saw an open price of ₹586.75 and a close price of ₹584.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹587.55, while the low was ₹577. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43,426.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl on this day was 55,422 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:00:05 AM IST
Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹578.55, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹584.9
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹578.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.09%, resulting in a net change of -6.35.
21 Aug 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹584.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 55,422 shares traded. The closing price of Upl BSE was ₹584.9.
