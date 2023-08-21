Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in trading session

The last day of trading for Upl saw an open price of ₹586.75 and a close price of ₹584.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹587.55, while the low was ₹577. The company has a market capitalization of ₹43,426.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl on this day was 55,422 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Upl stock shows that the stock price is ₹578.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.09%, resulting in a net change of -6.35.
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 55,422 shares traded. The closing price of Upl BSE was ₹584.9.
